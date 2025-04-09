U'khand: Preparations underway to restart old Rambada-Kedarnath trek route

Dehradun, Apr 9 (PTI) The work of rebuilding the old Rambada-Kedarnath trek route that was washed away in the terrible tragedy of 2013 has reached its final stage, an official on Wednesday said.

The state government hopes to reopen it for devotees this year.

This path is about 80% ready and is expected to be fully operational this pilgrimage season, said Public Works Department secretary Pankaj Pandey.

The aim of reopening the old route is to provide easy and safe options to pilgrims.

Pandey said the old route falls under the wildlife sanctuary and national park due to which it took a lot of time to get environmental clearances for its repair and reconstruction.

However, the construction work began in March after the project was approved last year.

Small-sized JCBs and cutting machines were airlifted and used in the route's construction.

In view of the growing rush of devotees coming for the Kedarnath Yatra every year, more alternative routes are being searched for the Dham, he said. PTI ALM AS AS