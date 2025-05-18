U’khand: PWD official who asked employees to bring two handfuls of rice transferred

Champawat, May 18 (PTI) An Executive Engineer who ordered employees and officers in Lohaghat of Champawat district to bring two handfuls of rice from their homes was transferred on Sunday, according to an official order.

An order issued by Public Works Department Secretary Dr Pankaj Pandey said that Executive Engineer Ashutosh Kumar is transferred from the current place of posting on administrative grounds and attached to the office of the Regional Chief Engineer in Pauri.

Executive Engineer Kumar of the National Highway Section Office of the Public Works Department in Lohaghat issued an order asking all the officers and employees to bring two handfuls of rice from their homes so that it can be offered in the temple to pray for finding the missing service book of Additional Assistant Engineer Jai Prakash.

This order issued by Kumar on Friday went viral on social media and created a stir at the administrative level.

Chief Engineer Rajesh Chandra considered this order as a violation of the employee conduct rules and asked Kumar to give an explanation in this matter within three days.

He said that if this is not done, action will be taken against him. However, during this period, Kumar's transfer order came. PTI DPT NB