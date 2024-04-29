U'khand reports 47 forest blazes

Dehradun, Apr 29 (PTI) The forest fires continued to rage in Uttarakhand on Monday with the hill state reporting 47 forest blazes in the last 24 hours in which 48.7825 hectares of forest land were gutted.

The Kumaon region reported majority of the forest fire incidents, Additional Chief Conservator of Forest Nishant Verma said.

Since November last year, 653 forest fire incidents have been recorded in the state in which 814.0975 hectares of forest land have been destroyed, Verma said.

A man was arrested from Gularjhara beat of Lansdowne forest division for trying to ignite a fire in the forests, he said.

Verma said the local women came forward to douse a forest fire that had started in the forests of Baunsadi village of Lambgaon in Tehri district.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread and more than 90 per cent of the forests were saved, he said. PTI ALM AS AS