U'khand: Seers body asks UN to condemn violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Haridwar, Aug 13 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, a body of seers, on Tuesday wrote to the United Nations urging it to pass a unanimous resolution condemning the "wave of violence" against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri expressed deep concern over escalating violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country.

"The world has been silent about the crimes being committed against the indigenous Hindu minority in Bangladesh," he said in the letter.

Puri urged the UN to pass a unanimous resolution condemning the "wave of violence against Hindus" in Bangladesh.

"We hope that you will understand the sentiments of the saints of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and take necessary steps to control the escalating violence and persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh," he said.

Talking to a news channel, Puri said if the central government permits, Naga sadhus are ready to march to Bangladesh to protect the Hindu minority there.

"The atrocities being committed on Hindus in Bangladesh are intolerable. Naga Sanyasis are meant to protect Sanatan and they are ready to march to Bangladesh to protect Hindus if the government of India permits," he said. PTI COR ALM RHL