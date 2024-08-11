U’khand seers urge Centre to take action against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Haridwar, Aug 11 (PTI) Seers here on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged atrocities on the Hindu community in Bangladesh and demanded the central government to take concrete steps in this regard.

Presiding over the meeting of sadhus and saints at Avdhoot Mandal Ashram here, All India Akhada Parishad leader Ravindra Puri claimed that Hindus are being targeted in Bangladesh and temples are being demolished.

Swami Prabodhanand Giri said that if the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh do not stop, then the saint community of India is ready to march to Bangladesh, if needed.

Puri said that the central government should create international pressure so that the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh can be ensured. He also demanded the United Nations to intervene in this matter.

Earlier, the saints also sent a memorandum addressed to the President through the sub-district magistrate and urged to create international pressure against Bangladesh in this matter on other forums, including the United Nations.