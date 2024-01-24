U'khand sportspersons to get quota in govt jobs

Dehradun, Jan 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand government will bring a bill in the state Assembly to give a 4 per cent reservation in government jobs to sportspersons from the state who have participated or won medals at national and international events.

Advertisment

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday.

The cabinet gave its approval to bring legislation in the Uttarakhand Assembly granting 4 per cent horizontal reservation to talented players who have participated in or won medals at national and international-level sporting events, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu told reporters after the meeting.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved a proposal to pay full salary to women employees or single parents for the entire period of childcare leave as per their entitlement before they go on leave.

There was already a provision to give childcare leave to female employees or single parents for a maximum of two years or a total of 730 days in the entire service period in special circumstances like illness of the child or to help in his/her studies till the age of 18 years, he said.

Such employees used to get 100 per cent of the permissible leave salary for the first 365 days and 80 per cent for the next year. This has now been amended so that employees get leave salary equal to what they were getting before going on leave during the entire period, he said. PTI ALM RHL