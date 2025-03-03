U'khand statehood movement to be included in curricula for classes 6-8

Dehradun, Mar 3 (PTI) The history of Uttarakhand's statehood movement and the various dimensions of its folk culture will be made part of the curricula for classes 6 to 8.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday, the chief minister's secretary Shailesh Bagauli told reporters.

'Hamari Virasat aur Vibhutiyan' will be included as a supporting booklet in the curricula for classes 6 to 8, he said.

The decision is in keeping with the chief minister's announcement regarding the inclusion of the history of the Uttarakhand movement and the various dimensions of its folk culture in school textbooks, Bagauli said.

The Cabinet also approved the new excise policy for 2025.

Under this policy, liquor shops near religious places will be shut and more control exercised on the sale of alcohol, according the highest importance to public sensitivity.

Sub-shops and the metro liquor sales system have been abolished in the new policy, which also makes a provision for cancelling licences of shops that sell alcohol at prices higher than the MRP.

MRP will also be applicable on departmental stores to protect consumer interest.

The state's excise revenue has increased significantly during the past two years.

In the 2023-24 financial year, the Uttarakhand government collected Rs 4,038.69 crore against a target of Rs 4,000 crore. In the 2024-25 fiscal, a revenue of about Rs 4,000 crore has been earned so far against a target of Rs 4,439 crore.

A revenue target of Rs 5,060 crore has been set for the next financial year.

The new policy exempts winery units in hilly areas from excise duty for the next 15 years.

Bulk liquor licences will be issued only to Uttarakhand residents, which will increase economic opportunities in the state.

It was also decided to include new provisions or guidelines in the Chief Minister's Self-Help Group Empowerment Scheme.

For the empowerment of women, Rs 2.30 crore will be provided under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Swayam Sahayata Samuh Shaktikaran Yojana for various workshops, programmes and Mahila Samman Karyakram organised in districts.

Rs 15.40 crore will be provided for conducting business activities of women in cluster-level organisations.

For making Lakhpati Didis, Rs 25 lakh will be provided for each centre established in Haldwani and Kotdwar for marketing product development and quality control under the Rural Business Incubator.