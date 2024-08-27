U'khand: Taxi driver, lover found dead inside car in Dehradun

Dehradun, Aug 26 (PTI) A taxi driver and his putative lover were found dead inside a car here on Monday, police said, adding that nothing suspicious was found on the scene.

The victims were identified as Rajesh Sahu (50) and Maheshwari Devi (45), they said.

The car was found on Nagal road behind Sahastradhara helipad with its engine still running and the AC on. During the initial investigation, the police found that Sahu and Devi were drunk, an officer said.

However, the post-mortem report is yet to be released, the officer said.

Sahu owned the car and drove it as a taxi. Devi was a widow. They were reportedly having an affair, police said.

A forensic team inspected the spot but did not find anything suspicious, they said. The families of the victims also don't suspect any foul play in the incident, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI ALM HIG