U’khand: Teen commits suicide in juvenile home

Pauri, Sep 13 (PTI) A teenager allegedly committed suicide in a juvenile home in Gadoli area of Pauri district, police said on Friday.

The boy took the extreme step on Thursday when around 8 am, he went to the bathroom. After he did not come out for half an hour, the security personnel broke open the door and found the boy hanging, they said.

According to the police, the teenager was a resident of Kotdar area and was lodged in the juvenile home under the POCSO Act on charges of raping his sister.

Pauri Tehsildar Diwan Singh filled the panchnama and sent the body to the district hospital for postmortem and after that it was handed over to the family.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey ordered a magisterial inquiry into the case and said that strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation. PTI COR NB NB