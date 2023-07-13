Advertisment
#National

U'khand: Three killed after mini-truck carrying 'kanwariyas' rams 2 motorcycles

NewsDrum Desk
13 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read

Haridwar, Jul 12 (PTI) A child and two men died after two motorcycles were hit by a mini-truck carrying 'kanwariyas' near the Shankaracharya Chowk in Uttarakhand's Kankhal area on Wednesday, police said.

In the incident a woman was seriously injured, Kankhal police station in-charge Nitesh Sharma said and added that the 'kanwariyas' were going to Delhi.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Kumar (30), a resident of Fina village in Bijnor, Noni alias Pushpendra (30), a resident of Nagla Chhajlet in Moradabad, and one-year-old Mahi.

Pooja, who was injured in the accident, has been admitted to the district hospital here where her condition remains critical, the officer said. PTI DPT ANB ANB

