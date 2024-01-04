U'khand: Three smugglers held with 200 pieces of kajal wood

Uttarkashi, Jan 4 (PTI) A forest department team in Uttarakhand on Thursday arrested three suspected smugglers with 200 pieces of kajal wood, a forest resource banned from harvesting for commercial purposes, in their possession.

Uttarkashi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) DP Baluni here said that 200 pieces of Kajal wood were recovered from a vehicle during a check at Gangori Barrier on Gangotri Highway under Uttarkashi Forest Division at 5 am.

The international market value of the recovered wood has been estimated to be around Rs 20 to 25 lakh.

Baluni said that a case has been registered under the Forest Act against the three men – Rishilal and Sohanlal, residents of Gumaniwala, Rishikesh, and Ujjan Singh, a resident of Nepal.

SDO Kanhaiya Lal, who was leading the checking team, said the accused were carrying Kajal wood, considered a valuable forest resource, from the forests of Saura and Sari of Bhatwadi block.

Kajal wood is in great demand especially among the followers of Buddhism who consider it auspicious to use the wood in the making of bowls. PTI ALM ALM VN VN