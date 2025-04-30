U'khand: Tiger captured at Corbett for translocation to Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Rishikesh, Apr 30 (PTI) A tiger was captured on Wednesday in the Bijrani range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) for translocation to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to boost the population of the animal there.

CTR Director Saket Badola said the big cat was sedated before being captured from the Sanwalde forest chamber of Corbett's Bijrani range.

The five-year-old tiger has been kept for the day at the rescue centre in Gujar Padav village within the CTR, where its health parameters will be checked before shifting it to the Motichur range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR), Badola said.

It will be the fifth and last tiger to be translocated from Corbett to Rajaji as part of a project approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority to boost the population of tigers at the RTR.

Earlier, four tigers were successfully sent from Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

One of these, a tigress, also gave birth to four cubs. But leopards killed two of them. However, the remaining two cubs are said to be safe.

With the addition of the new tiger, there will be five tigers, two male and three females, in the forest between Motichur and Chilla ranges, Badola said. PTI Cor ALM ALM AMJ AMJ