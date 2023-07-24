U'khand to get Rs 250-crore project under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund, Gadkari tells CM

Dehradun, Jul 24 (PTI) A Rs 250-crore project would be sanctioned for Uttarakhand under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday.

Advertisment

The assurance was given during a meeting between them in New Delhi after Dhami requested the Union minister to accord financial and administrative approval to the CRIF proposals, according to an official release.

The Uttarakhand chief minister also requested Gadkari to release funds for the restoration of national highways in the hilly areas of the state damaged by natural disasters.

Gadkari asked him to send a proposal again under the flood damage repair (FDR).

Advertisment

The Union minister also gave his consent to Dhami's request to nominate the Uttarakhand Public Works Department as the construction agency for the improvement and widening of National Highway-109 connecting the Kumaon region with the rest of the country.

He directed the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the work on the important two-lane tunnel project in Mussoorie.

The Uttarakhand chief minister also requested approval of the Rs 367.35-crore plan for making National Highway-123 connecting Yamunotri Dham two-lane. This is an alternative route for the Chardham Yatra, Dhami said. Gadkari assured him that it would be approved soon.

On Dhami's request, Gadkari instructed NHAI officials to take immediate action on the construction work of the Dehradun Ring Road. PTI ALM ALM NSD NSD