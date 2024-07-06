U'khand to give 33% reservation to women in cooperative institutions

Dehradun, Jul 6 (PTI) An order giving 33 per cent reservation to women in cooperative institutions was issued by the Uttarakhand government here on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired here recently by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and will end the monopoly of men in cooperative institutions, an official release said.

The order issued on International Cooperative Day will ensure the participation of women in 10 district cooperative banks, 670 multipurpose cooperative societies and other top cooperative institutions in the state, an official release said.

Women will also get the quota in Uttarakhand State Cooperative Bank, State Cooperative Federation, Housing and Construction Cooperative Federation, Regional Co-operative Union, Consumer Cooperative Federation, and Silk Federation among others, it said.

State Cooperative Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said it was a historic decision by the state government which will prove to be a milestone in the direction of women's empowerment. PTI ALM RHL