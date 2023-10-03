Uttarakhand to host 6th World Congress on Disaster management in Nov

Dehradun: Uttarakhand will host the 6th World Congress on Disaster Management in Dehradun from November 28 to December 1 to deliberate on modern technologies for disaster risk mitigation.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the congress will see the participation of disaster management experts from different countries and across India.

"Disaster risk reduction had emerged as a major issue in the recently concluded G20 Summit and the forthcoming World Congress on Disaster Management is being held to discuss modern methods to take on the challenge," Dhami said.

An invitation will also be extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister to attend the conference, he said.

"Natural disasters occur in Uttarakhand every year, therefore organising an event like this in the state is necessary so that experts working in the field of disaster management all over the world share their experiences with us and help us towards better preparedness," Dhami said.

Amitabh Bachchan has been made the brand ambassador of the event, he said.

Giving the message of a safe Uttarakhand and safe Himalayas is also an objective of the conference for increased investments in the state, the CM said.