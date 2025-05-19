U’khand: Tourist vehicle vandalised in Ramnagar, FIR filed against unidentified men

Rishikesh, May 19 (PTI) A case was registered after four youths vandalised a tempo traveller with cricket bats in Ramnagar area of Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near the Government Degree College this morning.

Some tourists from Maharashtra were returning after visiting a forest area when suddenly four youths came and stopped their motorcycle in front of the tempo traveller and started vandalising the vehicle with cricket bats, the police said.

Ramnagar Police Station Senior Sub Inspector Mohammad Yunus said that after receiving the information, the police reached the spot but by then the youths had fled.

He said that a case has been registered against the unknown youths under relevant sections and investigation has been started.

Hari Singh Maan, President of 'Corbett Landscape Hotel and Resort Association' strongly condemned the incident and said that the government should take immediate cognizance of such incidents and take strict action against the miscreants.