U'khand: Tricolour hoisted for first time after Independence at Muslim shrine

Dehradun, Jan 26 (PTI) The national flag was hoisted on Friday for the first time after Independence at the world-famous Muslim shrine of Piran Kaliyar Sharif near Roorkee in Uttarakand's Haridwar district on the occasion of Republic Day.

Advertisment

Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams unfurled the Tricolour at the shrine amid raising of slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Madre Watan Hindustan Zindabad".

"I was told that the national flag had not been hoisted at the dargah for the last 75 years. I thought why shouldn't we start the practice and give a positive message to society," Shams told reporters.

"I feel elated to hoist the national flag at Piran Kaliyar on Republic Day. I offer my salute to Mother India and pay tribute to the martyrs of the country. There should not be any place in the country where the Tricolour is not hoisted because we believe that nation comes first," he added.

Piran Kaliyar Sharif is a 13th-century dargah of Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir Kalyari, a Sufi saint of Chishti order. He was also known as Sarkar Sabir Pak and Sabir Kaliyari.

Situated in Kaliyar village near Haridwar on the banks of Ganga Canal, 7 km from Roorkee, this is one of the most revered shrines for Muslims in India and is revered by Hindus and Muslims alike. PTI ALM RPA