U'khand: Two killed, one injured as their car falls into ditch in Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Dec 25 (PTI) Two people were killed and another was injured on Wednesday when their car fell into a ditch in Chamoli district here, police said.

According to information received from the District Disaster Management Centre, Chamoli, the accident took place on the Nandanagar-Nandprayag motor road at 5:15 pm.

The car was coming from Nandanagar to Nandprayag. It crashed and fell into a 50-metre-deep ditch near Santoli (Ganesh Nagar), a short distance from Nandanagar.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a rescue team from Nandanagar was rushed to the spot. There were three people in the car at the time of the accident. Two of them, Sunil Bhandari (30) and Bisht (8), died on the spot.

While Chandan Singh (26) was seriously injured and was rushed to a government hospital. PTI COR ALM HIG