U'khand: Video of fire engine outside IPS officer's home for 'water supply' viral, police clarify

Dehradun, Jul 30 (PTI) A video purporting to show a fire engine parked outside the home of an IPS officer to "fill tanks" on the roof of the house became widely circulated on social media, prompting the Dehradun police to issue a clarification.

The video from June 15 purports to show a fire engine parked outside the East Canal Road residence of Archana Tyagi, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre, with no smoke or fire in sight.

Passersby in the video can be heard expressing surprise, asking if fire engines also supplied water to homes.

One person could heard asking what would happen in case of a blaze if fire engines were used to fill water tanks.

After the video became widely circulated, the Dehradun police issued a release and said the fire engine was sent to the spot following information about an LPG cylinder leakage in the kitchen of a house where two elderly people lived.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh also sought information from the fire officer and it was found that on June 15, after receiving information about the leakage, a team was sent to the house along with a fire engine.

Taking immediate action, the team reduced the leakage by pouring water on the LPG cylinder, preventing a major accident, the release said.

Tyagi, a 1993-batch IPS officer, is posted as additional director general of police in Maharashtra. She has a reputation for being a strict officer.

The 2014 film "Mardaani" starring Rani Mukherjee was based on her. PTI ALM SZM