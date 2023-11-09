U'khand witnessed stricter anti-copying, anti-conversion laws in 23rd year of foundation: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Nov 9 (PTI) In the 23rd year of its creation, Uttarakhand witnessed the country's most stringent anti-copying and anti-conversion laws being implemented, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Dhami, who was taking part in an event on the state's 23rd foundation day in the summer capital Gairsain, said his dispensation has given 30 per cent horizontal reservation to women in government jobs.

He added that the draft of a uniform civil code is nearly ready.

"Our state turns 23 today. In its 23rd year, Uttarakhand saw the country's most stringent anti-copying and anti-conversion laws being implemented. We have given 30 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and the draft of a uniform civil code is almost prepared," Dhami said.

Advertisment

Manaskhand -- consisting of the ancient temples of the Kumaon region -- is being developed along the lines of Kedarkhand to further boost religious tourism in the state, he said.

The Manaskhand corridor -- comprising the Goljyu Mandir, Patal Bhuvaneshwar, Kot Bhramari, Devidhura, Kainchidham, Bal Sundari and the Ma Purnagiri temples, among others -- was one of Dhami's major pre-poll promises.

The chief minister also said the corrupt are being dealt with in a tough manner. The women and the youngsters are being empowered through self-employment schemes and a new sports policy. PTI ALM SZM