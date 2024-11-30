U'khand: Woman booked for pressuring another woman to frame minority community men

Dehradun, Nov 30 (PTI) Social activist Radha Dhoni, who is associated with a Hindu outfit, has been booked here for pressurising a woman to lodge a complaint with the police accusing the minority community men of molesting her minor daughter.

Dhoni told the woman that she was in possession of obscene videos of her daughter and threatened to upload them on the social media if she refused to obey her, a police official at the Rajpur Police Station told PTI on Saturday.

She also abused the woman, he said.

The incident occurred on Thursday, the official added.

The woman approached the police, saying she was being forced by Dhoni against her will to lodge a complaint against the minority community men which had no basis.

A case was registered against Dhoni under section 351(1) of the BNS (using threats to force actions against one's will) and sections 11(v) (threatening to use fabricated depictions of a child in a sexual act) and section 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act, the official said.

Dhoni, a social activist, also keeps asking the Hindus not to trade with the Muslim hawkers and shopkeepers in Dehradun, he added.

Her name had also cropped up in connection with the recent demolition of a mazar within the boundaries of the Doon School.

Her YouTube channel gives her full name as Radha Semwal Dhoni who heads the Pradesh unit of the Hindu Yuva Vahini. PTI ALM AS AS