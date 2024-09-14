UKNA militant arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 14 (PTI) A self-styled 'finance secretary' of militant outfit United Kuki National Army (UKNA), allegedly involved in various sabotage activities, was nabbed by Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF), a senior official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team launched an operation in Beltola area of Guwahati and nabbed a person hailing from Manipur, STF Inspector General of Police (IGP) Parthasarathi Mahanta told PTI.

The person was identified as 34-year-old L S Yosef Chongloi, a resident of Churachandpur district of Manipur, he said.

Chongloi, who was arrested on Saturday, is suspected to have been involved in various sabotage activities in Manipur and areas bordering Assam.

These include the recent bomb blast that destroyed Sapermaina Bridge on NH-2 and the armed attack on an IOCL convoy at Tamenglong in Manipur, the IGP said. PTI DG DG ACD