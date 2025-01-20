Ukraine top official hopes Trump will help end war, bring about 'just peace'

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th US President, a top Ukranian official on Monday said Kyiv expects that he would take a lead not only on humanitarian issues but also be a leader for "global solutions", contributing to the ending of the Russia-Ukraine war by bringing about "just peace".

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in response to a question during an online media interaction that was joined by journalists from many countries.

Yermak also underlined that in a month it will be the third anniversary since Russia's "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine".

The Russia-Ukraine conflict that began in February 2022 had entered its 1,000th day on November 19. A large number of people have been killed and injured, including several children in this conflict.

Yermak, who joined the discussion online, was asked what will be Ukraine's expectations from the incoming US President Trump.

Ukraine's expectations from President Trump would be that he would take a lead not just on humanitarian issues, but also be a leader for "global solutions" that will contribute towards the "ending of the (Russia-Ukraine) war by just peace", he said.

Trump, whose inauguration is scheduled on January 20 in Washington, will replace Joe Biden.

The 78-year-old Republican leader has been vocal on this prolonged conflict, and many foreign policy experts have suggested that "ending the war in Ukraine" could be on Trump's agenda in his second term.

Yermak during the interaction asserted that this war has to be "ended by just peace" and not by "some ceasefire" or other mechanism.

This will have a "significant influence" not just in Europe, the West, but the whole world, he said.

During the interaction, Yermak also said, "We have received through diplomatic channels" that Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be welcome to visit South Africa.

"And, my President is looking to meet (South African) President Cyril Ramaphosa in Davos" where the visit modalities could be discussed, he added.

Baroness Helena Kennedy, international human rights lawyer and member of the House of Lords in the UK, also took part in the discussion.

In her opening remarks, she alleged that a large number of "Ukranian children" have been "taken away" to the Russian side, during the conflict, either from institutional care or even "from streets" after the medical facilities where they were housed in, got hit and damaged during the war.

Yermak echoed the allegation and said efforts should be made to "bring those children back". Moscow has not accepted the charge.

Organisers said the online press interaction was hosted by an India-based agency in consultation with Yermak's office. PTI KND KVK KVK