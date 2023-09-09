Ukraine war deepened global trust deficit, let's turn it into confidence: PM Modi at G20; AU joins bloc

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Global trust deficit caused by the Covid pandemic and deepened by the Ukraine war should be turned into confidence in each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while addressing the G20 leaders and announced the inclusion of the African Union in the bloc, in the first expansion of the grouping since its inception in 1999.

Asserting that India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, the Prime Minister said it is time for all of us to walk together for global good.

Modi began his opening remarks at the G20 summit by offering condolences to those affected by the tragedy. "In this difficult hour the entire world community is with Morocco and we are ready to offer them all possible assistance," he said. The G20 Leaders’ Summit is being attended by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not attending the summit.

The country name in front of the Prime Minister was 'Bharat'.

Welcoming the 55-nation African Union into the G20, Modi said the move will make the group more inclusive and echo the aspirations of the Global South.

"Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South," Modi said.

As the African Union became a permanent member of the G20, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosaon said the "global reconstruction" post the Covid 19 pandemic has brought a unique opportunity to accelerate the transition to low carbon, climate resilient, sustainable societies.

In a post on X, the South African President expressed delight over the African Union becoming a member of the G20.

Making a strong pitch for the welfare of all (sabka vikas), the Prime Minister said there was a need to move together towards concrete and long-lasting solutions to challenges such as uncertainty in the global economy, the North-South divide, the gap between West and East, management of food, fuel and fertilisers, terrorism and cyber security, and health, energy, water security. "Following the Covid pandemic, the world faced a new crisis of trust deficit and unfortunately, the wars have further deepened this," he said while addressing the gathering at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre here.

"But we must remember that if we can defeat a pandemic like Covid, we can also win over the challenge of this trust deficit. Today, as the president of the G20, India calls upon the entire world to turn this global trust deficit into trust and confidence," Modi said.

"This is a time when age-old challenges are calling for new solutions from us. And therefore, with a human-centric approach, we have to move forward to fulfil our responsibilities," Modi said.

Modi’s remarks came amid deep divisions among the G20 leaders over the Ukraine war, which has forced diplomats to work overtime to reach the elusive consensus for the joint declaration to be issued at the end of the Summit.

The Prime Minister told the gathering that it had become a people's G20 in India with over 200 events held in more than 60 cities. The G20 countries account for 85 per cent of the world's economic output and 75 per cent of world trade. The G20 is also home to two-thirds of the world population and Modi has repeatedly stressed that the group also hears the voice of the Global South. This is the first expansion of the bloc that was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

In 2008, it was upgraded to the level of Heads of State/Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the "premier forum for international economic cooperation".

The G20 Summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating Presidency.