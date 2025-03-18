Ukraine will not compromise on its territorial integrity: Foreign Minister Sybiha

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Ukraine will never compromise on its territorial integrity and its right to develop its own security, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Tuesday ahead of an eagerly-awaited phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, Sybiha said Kyiv supports the US's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire to pause the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukranian foreign minister shared his country's perspective on the peace initiative with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar at a bilateral meeting.

"Appreciated his sharing the Ukrainian assessment of the peace negotiations," Jaishankar posted on 'X'.

Sybiha said he had a detailed conversation with the Indian external affairs minister about the "path to peace". In his remarks at the Raisina Dialogue, the Ukrainian foreign minister said his country is for "just, long-lasting, comprehensive peace".

In the phone conversation, Trump and Putin are expected to deliberate on giving a final shape to the temporary ceasefire deal.

"This war is not about Ukraine alone. It is in global interest to achieve just and long-lasting peace. We are not an obstacle to achieve peace," Sybiha said.

"Let's see what is the response from the Russian side to the ceasefire (proposal). Ukraine supported the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire for 30 days," he added.

Sybiha said Ukraine is ready to implement the outcomes that emerged from talks between American and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah a few days back.

"Our position has been that we will not compromise on Ukrainian territorial integrity and sovereignty and our right to participate in any union and any alliance," he said.

Ukraine is looking at joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

Russia has consistently opposed the idea of Ukraine becoming a NATO member.

"We will never recognise any part or territory captured by Russia," Sybiha said, adding Moscow captured 20 per cent of Ukrainian territory.

Russia did not achieve any strategic goal by attacking Ukraine, he said.