Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha likely to take part in Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is expected to take part in a panel discussion of the Raisina Dialogue, a flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy held here every year.

Sybiha's expected visit to New Delhi holds significance against the backdrop of the showdown between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "The Ukrainian foreign minister will be visiting Delhi for the Raisina Dialogue. He has received an invitation from the Observer Research Foundation (ORF)," a source told PTI.

Diplomatic sources also said that Sybiha is also expected to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue, scheduled to take place from March 17 to 19. Several European ministers and senior officials from Turkey, Lithuania, Slovenia, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Estonia will also be in attendance.

The organiser of the Raisina Dialogue has extended an invitation to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. However, a diplomatic source said that he might not be able to attend the event due to scheduling issues.

"Several people from Russian think tanks will take part in the dialogue. However, the foreign minister is unlikely to attend due to scheduling issues," a source said.