Ukrainian influencer surprised as man pays for her vada pav in Goa

Panaji, June 11 (PTI) Ukrainian vlogger Svetlana Haienko recently encountered a heartwarming gesture while enjoying Vada Paav in Goa when a fellow customer volunteered to pay for her snack while pledging support to her country, which is fighting a war against Russia.

With over 49,000 followers, Svetlana has been documenting her journey in Goa and posting videos on Instagram, and this particular incident caught the attention of many.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Svetlana, currently residing in Goa, is seen trying a vada pav from a roadside shop in North Goa.

To her surprise, a fellow customer volunteered to pay for her snack. "You are from Ukraine, no? We support you," the customer is heard saying in the video.

Svetlana expressed her delight and appreciation in her post.

"Namaste Doston! I can’t believe that once I tasted vada pav, I knew immediately why it is so famous in India. It's very tasty and soft on the outside. I was shocked to see that this Indian guy has been running the shop for around 50 years, which is a big thing according to me. Also, it was fun to see a customer paying my bill, saying he is supporting Ukraine," she wrote.

The video captures Svetlana walking near the Vada Pav stall and interacting with its owner.

"It's tasty and so delicious," Svetlana told the owner, who identified himself as Rupesh.

"My name is Rupesh and we have been running this shop for 40-50 years. We are very famous in Goa," he said.

As Svetlana enjoyed her vada pav, a fellow customer insisted on paying her bill. Despite her resistance, the man paid, expressing his support for Ukraine. PTI RPS NSK