Ukrainian tourist cremated in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Dec 10 (PTI) The body of a 58-year-old Ukrainian tourist who died here last week was consigned to flames on Wednesday.

Her funeral was conducted as per Hindu rituals, Hindu Seva Mandal Vishnu secretary Prajapat Mortal said.

Kateryna Hryhorenko, who had come to the country on a 30-day visa, died on Saturday at a friend's house here in the Chopasni Housing Board area, SHO (CHB) Ishwar Chand Pareek said.

He said Kateryna woke up that morning at around 8.30 am, hit the bed again, and never woke up.

When her host checked up on her, they found her unconscious and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, Pareek said.

A post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday with the permission of the Ukrainian Embassy and her family.

The embassy roped in a funeral service agency, which further roped in Hindu Seva Mandal to carry out the funeral.

According to the police, Kateryna had visited Jodhpur before as well, with her son who is in his early 30s. This time she came alone. PTI COR VN VN