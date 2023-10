Ukrainian woman performs 'pind daan' at Gaya for all those who died in war with Russia

Gaya (Bihar), Oct 7 (PTI) A Ukrainian woman on Saturday performed 'pind daan' at a temple here for the peace and salvation of the souls of all the soldiers and civilians who died in her country and Russia in the war between the two nations that began February 2022.

It is believed by Hindus that those who perform the ritual in Gaya during ‘Pitru Paksha’, their ancestors are relieved from the cycle of birth and death and attain salvation.

‘Pitru Paksha’, a 16-day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, began on September 29 this year.

Yulia told reporters: "This is the second time I have come to Gaya to perform pind daan. I had come here last year also for the salvation of my parents' souls during this period." The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war must end, she said adding that she came here to spread the message of peace.

Yulina performed the ritual with the help of Loknath Gaur, an ISKCON preacher.

"Yulia is a firm believer of Sanatan Dharma and she has studied a lot about Gaya and the importance of performing pind daan here during Pitru Paksha," Gaur said.

The Pitru Paksha Mela is organised annually at Vishnupad temple here.

Every year, a large number of Hindus from across the world visit the temple during the Pitru Paksha to perform Pind Daan rituals. PTI COR PKD NN