UK's University of Southampton becomes first foreign university to set up India campus under NEP

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The UK's University of Southampton has become the first foreign university to set up its offshore campus in India under the new National Education Policy, the Centre announced on Thursday.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in 2023 announced Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India Regulations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar handed over a Letter of Intent (LoI) to university representatives at an event here.

According to officials, the University of Southampton submitted a proposal for opening a branch campus in Gurugram that was approved by the UGC standing committee, comprising noted academics from India and abroad, for issuing a LoI as per regulations.

"The degrees awarded by the India campus of the University of Southampton will be the same as in the host university. The programmes offered in the branch campus of University of Southampton in India will have the same academic and quality standards," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

"The Indian campus of the University of Southampton is expected to start its academic programmes in July 2025. The courses offered will be in subjects focusing on business and management, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences and life sciences," he added.