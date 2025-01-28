UK's University of Surrey to set up offshore campus in Gujarat's GIFT City

New Delhi: The UK's University of Surrey is set to open its campus in Gujarat's GIFT City, in collaboration with experienced transnational education group GUS Global Services, officials said on Tuesday.

The University of Surrey will be the third UK institution to plan an offshore campus in GIFT City, with Gujarat's International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) already approving Queen's University Belfast and Coventry University.

Two Australian universities -- Deakin and Wollongong -- already have campuses in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

GQ Max Lu, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Surrey, and Dr Sharad Mehra, regional CEO (Asia and Australia) of Global University Systems (GUS), announced the collaboration on the sidelines of the QS India Summit - 2025 in Goa on Tuesday.

"The University of Surrey campus at GIFT City will be a shining example of British education excellence and impact, contributing to transnational education in a more globalised world," Lu said.

"We are proud and excited to be part of the GIFT City story, where we will combine India's strengths in the global financial sector with the University of Surrey's academic and teaching competencies in business, finance and computer science," he added.

Lu and representatives from GUS Global Services will meet with IFSCA in GIFT City on Friday for further discussions.

Delivery of the new India campus will be a partnership combining the University of Surrey's teaching and research excellence in business, international finance, computer science, cybersecurity, and other areas aligned with the strategic vision of GIFT City with GUS Global Services India's proven capabilities as a strategic partner for higher education providers.

All teaching and academic assurance will be delivered and led by University of Surrey staff.

Ancillary services, such as strategic advice on India entry, student enrolment, campus establishment and operations management, will be provided by GUS Global Services.

"This initiative seeks to expand world-class academic standards and global learning experiences available in India. It will offer Indian students the opportunity to access transformative education without leaving the country," Mehra said.

"The collaboration aligns with India's higher education goals, such as improving global competitiveness, offering world-class education locally, and contributing to the National Education Policy - 2020's emphasis on internationalisation," he added.