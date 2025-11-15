ULFA cadre surrenders before security forces in Arunachal's Tirap

Itanagar, Nov 15 (PTI) An ULFA cadre surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an official report said on Saturday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs and corroborated by technical inputs regarding the presence and movement of an insurgent, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Police, launched a joint operation.

The joint operation led to the voluntary surrender of self-styled private Kamal Akhun alias Vikas Mohanta, 23, affiliated with the banned outfit.

A 7.65 pistol with one magazine and six live rounds of 7.65 were deposited by the cadre during surrender.

The cadre, along with the deposited weapon and ammunition, have been handed over to police for further legal formalities and rehabilitation procedures as per established norms, the report said.

It said the successful outcome of the joint operation reflects the strong inter-agency coordination between Assam Rifles, the state and Assam police, and highlights their collective efforts to encourage insurgents to return to the mainstream. PTI CORR RG