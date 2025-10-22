ULFA (I) cadre killed, weapons recovered in Arunachal's Namsai

Itanagar, Oct 22 (PTI) An ULFA (I) cadre was killed by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in a joint operation in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

Contact with terrorists was established in the MS-6 area of Namsai district during the operation on the intervening night of Wednesday. After first light, security forces recovered the body of the slain militant, identified as self-styled 'Sergeant Major' Iwon Axom of the proscribed outfit ULFA (I), Guwahati-based defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

The search of the area also led to the recovery of one rifle, one RPG round, and three rucksacks, indicating that the group was possibly preparing for a larger movement or attack.

Lt Col Rawat said that "the operation is still in progress, with additional columns of security forces, including units from police and CRPF, incorporated to intensify the search and neutralise any remaining threats in the area." The operation underscores the continued efforts of security forces to maintain peace and security along the Assam–Arunachal border, where sporadic activities by insurgent groups have been reported in recent months, he said. PTI UPL UPL RG