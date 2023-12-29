ULFA peace accord new beginning for people of Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday hailed the peace agreement with the ULFA pro-talks faction as "historic and a moment of socio-economic optimism for Assam." "Peace with ULFA reaffirms 'Modi Ki Guarantee' for a resurgent, peaceful, and vibrant Assam," said the minister of ports, shipping, waterways, and ayush in Dibrugarh.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic leadership for the signing of the historic agreement with ULFA, which marks a new beginning for the people of Assam.

Sonowal expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his relentless efforts in steering the peace process to its logical conclusion.

The agreement not only brings closure to a longstanding issue but also provides an opportunity for Assam to explore new avenues and actively contribute to nation-building, he said.

"Driven by the philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' the Northeast along with the rest of the country is confidently surging ahead towards a new era of economic growth and social equality, consolidating our march towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047," added Sonowal.

Earlier in the day, a tripartite memorandum of settlement was signed between the ULFA (Pro-talks), central and state governments in New Delhi. PTI DG MNB