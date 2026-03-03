ULFA(I) militant surrenders in Arunachal's Tirap

Itanagar, Mar 3 (PTI) A militant belonging to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) faction surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Tuesday.

Acting on credible information regarding the presence of an insurgent in the general area of Horu Chinghan, a joint operation was launched by a team of Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles, 36 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, and police, an official report said.

On reaching the location, security forces established contact with the insurgent and persuaded him to surrender.

Following sustained pressure and persistent negotiations, the insurgent responded positively and agreed to surrender.

The insurgent was identified as self-styled 2nd Lieutenant Bitul Baruah (31).

One .40 calibre pistol with a magazine and two live rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession, it said.

The report added that the insurgent was subsequently taken into custody at COB Noglo. PTI CORR RG