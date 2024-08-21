ULFA(I)'s impact is very much there in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said ULFA(I)'s influence in the state is "very much there," though it has significantly declined over the years.

"We cannot deny its impact when there are still around 400 cadres in the Myanmar camp," Sarma told reporters, adding, "We have never claimed that ULFA (I) is absent, and we continuously urge the outfit's leadership to engage in negotiations." Sarma clarified that neither the Union Home Minister nor the CM has ever suggested that ULFA (I) has no presence in the state, though its influence has "definitely decreased over time." "We have never officially said the ULFA(I) has no impact or influence'', he added.

The process for talks is continuing and ''I do talk to ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua. I have, however, not talked to him since the elections'', Sarma said.

''I do not call Barua but whenever he does, I pick up the phone and talk to him'', he added.

The chief minister said there are hurdles in the talks process as the ULFA(I) chief speaks about sovereignty which is ''non-negotiable''.

''Discussions take place frequently and we hope that there will be a breakthrough one day'', he added.

Regarding the timing of future talks, Sarma said it depends on Barua. "If I am informed that he is ready for negotiations now, I will leave everything and sit for negotiations,'' he added.

Referring to ULFA's recent email claiming that the outfit had placed 24 bombs in multiple locations on Independence Day, Sarma said that the bombs did not explode, which means that police were not sitting quiet.

Police had recovered 10 'bomb-like substances' from different locations with 10 cases filed in this connection.

Two of these cases will be handed over to the NIA , while the remainder will be handled by the state police.

Sarma after assuming office of the Chief Minister on May 10, 2021 had appealed to the ULFA (I) to come forward for peace talks and resolve the more than four decades old insurgency problem in the state.