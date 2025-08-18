'Ulgulan Jan Aakrosh' protest to be held on Aug 25 in Nashik for 'ashramshala' staffers

Nashik, Aug 18 (PTI) Several outfits on Monday said they have organised 'Ulgulan Jan Aakrosh Morcha' on August 25 in Nashik because the government has not given any assurance to Class III and IV daily wage employees of Adivasi 'ashramshalas' over outsourcing of recruitment.

These employees have been agitating for 41 days, leaders of these outfits, under the umbrella of the Sakal Adivasi Samaj, said.

The protest, which will see the participation of kin of these employees along with the cattle etc they own, will start from Tapovan and end at the Adivasi Vikas Bhavan, the tribal development department headquarter here.

All Adivasi organizations and Sakal Adivasi Samaj will participate in it, said Ravan Yuva Foundation leader Sonu Gaikwad.

Lalitkumar Chaudhari of Maharashtra Rajya Rojandari Varg said the state government has not been responsive, alleging that water resources minister Girish Mahajan refused a meeting with outfits on August 15.

The protest by aggrieved employees started on July 9, with police called in on August 12 after they entered the tribal commissionerate complex. A case was registered at the time against 125 persons.

As many as 1,971 primary, secondary and higher secondary teachers and 2,300 non-teaching employees have been working in tribal ashramshalas for the past 10-12 years but the state government recently took the decision to allow Maharashtra Vikas Group and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Multi Services Company to conduct recruitment through outsourcing, protesting leaders claimed.

This order, issued on May 21, should be withdrawn, they added. PTI COR BNM