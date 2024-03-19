Ulhas Kashalkar, N Rajam among classical veterans to take part in 'Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival'

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Veteran Hindustani classical vocalist Ulhas Kashalkar and violinist N Rajam will be among the artistes to perform at the 75th edition of Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival here.

Advertisment

Organised by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) at its premises in Mandi House, the music festival, touted to be "one of the oldest" in the country, will bring together veterans as well as younger artistes to showcase the rich musical heritage of India.

The festival will open on March 27 with a performance by father-son flautist duo - Pravin and Shadaj Godkhindi, followed by Hindustani classical vocals by Ulhas Kashalkar.

The second day will see a vocal recital by Manjiri Asanare and a violin performance by mother-daughter violinist duo N Rajam and Sangeeta Shankar.

"For seven decades, Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival has served as a platform to celebrate the timeless beauty of Indian classical music. This year's edition of Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival fills me with immense pride. We have the privilege of experiencing the mastery of veterans alongside the brilliance of younger artists. It's a testament to the vibrant legacy of our cultural heritage," Shobha Deepak Singh, director and vice chairperson SBKK, said in a statement.

The festival will come to a close on March 29 with a sitar performance by Purbayan Chatterjee and vocals by Ajoy Chakrabarty. PTI MAH MG MG