Ulhasnagar hospital erroneously declares man dead; he wakes up as family prepares for last rites

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) A man who was declared dead by a doctor at a hospital in Ulhasnagar in Thane district woke up just as his family was preparing for the final rites.

Abhimanyu Tayde, who was suffering from jaundice, was rushed to a local hospital after he complained of uneasiness and distress, his kin said on Saturday.

The doctor at the hospital issued a death certificate, after which the family began making arrangements for the last rites, during which he woke up, the kin said.

A doctor at the hospital admitted his mistake but claimed he gave the death certificate on "humanitarian grounds" after the family itself informed that Tayde had passed away.

Tayde is being treated at another hospital at present.

Attempts to contact the medical health officer of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation on what action would be taken in connection with the hospital's negligence went unanswered. PTI COR BNM