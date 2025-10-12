Ultimate goal of governance is to ensure benefits reach all citizens: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Oct 12 (PTI) The ultimate goal of governance is to ensure benefits of every policy and scheme reach the people in a time-bound and transparent manner, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said while chairing a conference here on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, all departmental secretaries, divisional commissioners and collectors were present at the review meeting held in Mahanadi Bhawan (Mantralaya) in Nava Raipur, a government statement said.

At the meeting, which began ahead of schedule, the CM made it clear that the ultimate goal of governance is to ensure that every policy and scheme reaches the people on time and in a transparent manner.

Calling the conference not just a review meeting but an opportunity to set new standards of public service, Sai cautioned officers that results must be visible on the ground, not just on paper.

"The presence of officers among the people and their sensitivity towards citizens will define their identity," he asserted.

Speaking on healthcare, Sai said it was his government's top priority and directed officials to ensure 100 per cent institutional deliveries, while the actual status of immunisation must be verified through field inspections.

"Maternal Death Audits must be conducted for every case to develop preventive strategies. NRC Centres (Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres) should operate regularly and effectively. Special attention must be paid to maternal and child nutrition. Wellness Centres must be activated to launch extensive awareness drives against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)," he said.

Stressing on malaria eradication in the Bastar division, Sai said Chhattisgarh must achieve the goal of becoming a malaria-free state at the earliest.

"Not even a single eligible farmer should be left out of the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. The PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana must be expanded to cover the maximum number of beneficiaries. District administrations must ensure bank finance is easily available in rural areas so that no eligible family is deprived of the scheme's benefits," the CM said.

Reviewing the working of the education department, Sai said the twin goals of zero dropout rate and 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) must be achieved at any cost.

"Teaching materials must not remain locked in cupboards; rather, they should be visible in classrooms," he said while directing collectors to ensure the actual classroom use of teaching resources through regular inspections.

He said local youths teaching in the Gondi language have significantly improved student attendance and reduced dropouts in Bijapur district.

"By December 31, Aadhaar-based APAR IDs must be created for all students to ensure digital transparency and efficient delivery of benefits such as uniforms, textbooks, and scholarships. This system will play a decisive role in transparent student benefit distribution," he said, adding that 'Chief Minister's Education Quality Mission' will be launched soon to socially audit schools and introduce a grading system.

Speaking on agricultural issues, Sai said paddy procurement will begin on November 15.

If any irregularities are found in the process, the collector himself will be held responsible, he stated.

"The Integrated Command and Control Centre in Raipur will now be used for real-time surveillance of procurement activities. There must be strict vigilance in inter-state border districts to prevent illegal inflow of paddy from neighbouring states," the CM said.

Issuing special instructions for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), Chief Minister Sai said 100 percent registration of farmers in tribal areas must be ensured through special camps, the release said. PTI TKP BNM