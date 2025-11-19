Ultra-processed foods in diets rise globally; need to cut production, marketing: Lancet papers

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Ultra-processed foods are increasing in diets around the world and could be displacing fresh and minimally processed meals, worsening diet quality and driving the global burden of chronic diseases, according to papers published in The Lancet journal.

Through the three studies, published as part of The Lancet 'Ultra-processed Foods and Human Health' series, researchers argue that an immediate and decisive public health action is required to tackle ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and improve diets the world over.

They added that improving diets cannot rely on consumer behaviour alone and coordinated policies are required to cut down UPF production, marketing, and consumption -- alongside of targeting high salt and sugar and improving access to healthy food.

"The growing consumption of ultra-processed foods is reshaping diets worldwide, displacing fresh and minimally processed foods and meals," lead author Carlos Monteiro from Brazil's University of Sao Paulo said.

"This change in what people eat is fuelled by powerful global corporations who generate huge profits by prioritising ultra-processed products, supported by extensive marketing and political lobbying to stop effective public health policies to support healthy eating," Monteiro said.

The authors said policies have so far mainly focussed on reducing consumption of foods high on added fats, sugar, and sodium, and proposed that efforts be broadened to address driving factors influencing production, marketing, and consumption.

They added that policy responses are still emerging even as increased amounts of ultra-processed foods in diets continue to harm human health, indicating that root causes need to be understood and global action accelerated.

Author Phillip Baker from the University of Sydney, Australia, said, "We need a strong global public health response -- like the coordinated efforts to challenge the tobacco industry -- including safeguarding policy spaces from political lobbying and building powerful coalitions to advocate for healthy, fair and sustainable food systems and stand-up to corporate power." The authors show that "the UPF industry is a key driver of the problem, as its leading corporations and co-dependent actors have expanded and restructured food systems almost everywhere, in favour of ultra-processed diets." The team highlighted that the industry's corporate political activity, coordinated across borders through a global network of front groups, multi-stakeholder initiatives, and research partners is the main barrier to taking forward policy responses.

The activities include direct lobbying, promoting corporate-friendly governance models, and generating favourable scientific evidence, they said.

Reducing the UPF industry's power in food systems would require disrupting the ultra-processed business model and redistributing resources to other types of food producers, the team said.

Food governance would also need to be protected from corporate interference, they added.

Mobilising a global response involves framing UPFs as a priority global health issue and improving legal, research, and communication capacities to empower advocacy and drive policy change, the authors said. PTI KRS PRK PRK