Uma Bharti hails MP govt move to scrap 'Simhastha Land Pooling' policy, praises CM Yadav

Bhopal, Nov 18 (PTI) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday hailed the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to scrap the land pooling scheme in Ujjain's Simhastha (Kumbh) mela area, saying it shows Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's commitment to "people's rule".

Yadav decided to repeal the 'Simhastha Land Pooling' policy, vehemently opposed by farmers, after discussions with functionaries of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, the BJP, public representatives in Ujjain, and the district administration at his residence on Monday, an official said.

"It's good this policy has been withdrawn. This is not a dictatorial government," Bharti told reporters at the BJP office here when asked about the government decision to cancel the policy which involved acquisition of land parcels around Ujjain district for creating permanent and commercial structures in the Simhastha (Kumbh) mela area.

The former Union Minister also met new state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal at the party office.

"A government is formed through democracy and runs on public opinion. (CM) Yadav has respected the public sentiments. He has upheld the dignity of people's rule. With this decision, he has proven how much he values people's rule," the former Chief Minister maintained.

After the policy was announced, farmers opposed it on the ground the government was snatching away their land in the name of building structures for pilgrims and sadhus.

Simhastha, a major Hindu religious event held every 12 years in Ujjain, attracts millions of devotees from all parts of India and also abroad.

The next Simhastha will be organised in the city of temples in 2028, and in view of this, the government had unveiled the policy to acquire farmers' land for permanent constructions. Previously, land was acquired from farmers only for 5 to 6 months for organising Simhastha.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Yadav promised the Simhastha 2028 will be a remarkable and memorable event for which elaborate arrangements are being made.

Along with saints, the state government is also sensitive about maintaining the mela's grandeur and divinity, the CM insisted. PTI MAS RSY