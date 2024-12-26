Uma Bharti hails PM, MP CM for kickstarting Ken-Betwa river link project

Bhopal, Dec 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after the foundation stone of the ambitious Ken-Betwa river linking project was laid a day ago.

Advertisment

She said the PM and Yadav had ensured the dream of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be realized.

"This has been possible only due to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Flood and droughts are problems which arise in different areas. The solution to both is by linking rivers. Ken-Betwa river linking is not an ordinary project. It will change the economy," said Bharti after felicitating Yadav at her residence here.

The Ken-Betwa river linking project that will change the face of Bundelkhand region was pending for many years, the former chief minister said.

Advertisment

She hailed Yadav for ensuring the foundation stone of the project was laid within one year of his tenure as CM.

Bharti said she had planned to go to the CM's residence to felicitate him but the latter insisted he wanted to meet her at her Shyamala Hills home.

According to officials, nearly 44 lakh people in 10 districts in MP and 21 lakh in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh will get drinking water under the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 44,605 crore.

Advertisment

Nearly 7.18 lakh agricultural families in 2,000 villages will benefit from the project, which will also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar energy, they added. PTI MAS BNM