Uma Bharti seeks Ram Mandir-like campaigns for cow protection, Ganga conservation

Bhopal, Oct 29 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday called for vigorous campaigns on the lines of the Ram Mandir movement for the conservation of the Ganga river and cow protection.

"The work of Ganga and cow protection must now be carried forward with the same determination with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the construction of the Ram Temple," she said, addressing the `Virat Gau Samvardhan Sankalp Sabha' held on the occasion of Gopashtami festival here.

"The uninterrupted flow, purity, and continuity of the Ganga is possible only through government and public participation," the former Union minister added.

A large number of farmers, social workers and public representatives from across Madhya Pradesh attended the massive gathering organised by the Mata Beti Bai Social Welfare Foundation.

Bharti also announced that a nationwide campaign of one-and-a-half years will be launched to promote cow-based agriculture.

Training and public awareness programmes will be organised in every district to ensure that every farmer has a cow at home, and to bring about a transition from chemical farming to natural farming, she said.

Referring to liquor prohibition, Bharti said, "During then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government, I protested against liquor shops and bars, and 2,500 bars were closed. But this is like a Raktabeej (a disease that keeps resurfacing). For prohibition, not just the government, but the public must also come forward." As many as 11 key resolutions related to cow protection were passed at the event. They will be sent to the government.

Bharti also suggested that the beneficiaries of the Madhya Pradesh government's flagship scheme for women `Laadli Behana' be given a cow each, so that they can become economically empowered and self-reliant through cow-based agriculture.

Farmers present at the event collectively pledged to adopt cow-based agriculture. PTI MAS KRK