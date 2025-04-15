Uma Bharti targets BJP govt in MP over liquor policy

Bhopal, Apr 15 (PTI) BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Tuesday targeted her party's government in the state over the liquor policy, stating that there were widespread public protests, especially led by women, over the allotment of liquor shops.

Virtually warning the Mohan Yadav-led government in the state, she said the "watchman" was still alive.

Around two years back, Bharti had run a campaign against liquor shops in Madhya Pradesh and sought total or at least partial prohibition in the state.

In a series of posts on social media platform X on Tuesday, Bharti said, "Two years ago, a massive campaign was run in Madhya Pradesh regarding prohibition of liquor, as a result of which a new liquor policy was announced in early January 2023." This excise policy, which was made after extensive consultations, was taking us towards complete prohibition in a couple of years, she said.

"I was waiting for two years for the same policy to be implemented effectively. In the last one-and-a-half years, I also held continuous talks with the new government on this issue. Even if it is our government or our chief minister, we do not make our conversations public," the former Union minister said.

The former chief minister said, "As I followed the policy of 'Discussion of virtues everywhere but that of shortcomings at the right place', everyone must have thought that I have become neutral on this issue. But this is not at all true. My mind has been in turmoil for the last four months." There is widespread public protest, especially by women, over the allotment of shops, she said.

"Have we become careless towards the liquor distribution policy?" she asked.

Bharti added, "The watchman is still alive. There is no need for a stone in the hand, the blow of cow dung will be more severe." In the past, Bharti had thrown dung at a shop in Orchha in protest against the sale of liquor.

She has been demanding total prohibition in Madhya Pradesh since the last several years.

In 2022, she had hurled a stone at alcohol bottles kept in a liquor shop in Azad Nagar area of Bhopal to oppose the outlet.

In the same year, Bharti had tied two cows in front of a liquor shop in Orchha town of Niwari district, which is famous for temples and palaces, and exhorted people to drink milk and not alcohol under her 'Madhushala mein gaushala' (cowshed in liquor vend) programme.

In 2023, Bharti stayed at a temple for a couple of days in Bhopal demanding the excise policy be made more stringent.

Earlier this year, the Mohan Yadav government banned the sale of liquor in 17 holy towns in the state, including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Chitrakoot and Amarkantak. PTI ADU NP