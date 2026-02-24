Uma Bharti's nephew and ex-BJP MLA gets life threat, FIR registered

Tikamgarh (MP), Feb 24 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi, nephew of ex-Union minister Uma Bharti, has received a life threat through social media, leading to the registration of a case against an unidentified person, police said on Tuesday.

A Facebook post allegedly threatening Rahul Singh Lodhi's life was uploaded on February 22 by a person, police inspector Chandrajeet Singh Yadav told PTI.

An FIR was registered on Monday against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint lodged by Lodhi's wife and Tikamgarh district panchayat president Umita Lodhi.

A search is underway to identify and trace the FB account-holder.

Lodhi was elected as an MLA from the Khargapur assembly constituency in Tikamgarh district in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. He resides at his private house in Tikamgarh. PTI COR LAL NSK