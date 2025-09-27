Uma Reddy becomes first woman president of FKCCI in 108 years

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (PTI) Uma Reddy on Saturday took charge as the president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), becoming the first woman to hold the position in the organisation’s 108-year history.

“Since its founding by Sir M Visvesvaraya in 1916, FKCCI has been traditionally led by men. This is a landmark achievement,” the chamber said in a statement.

FKCCI noted that Reddy, Managing Director of Hitech Magnetics and Electronics Pvt Ltd, brings over three decades of experience in manufacturing power electronic wound components—a sector with limited female representation.

She is also recognised for her active role in policy advocacy as a social entrepreneur, particularly in supporting MSMEs and women-led enterprises.

Her election marks a “historic milestone” for women in leadership within Karnataka’s business ecosystem, the chamber added.

Representing more than 5,000 direct members and nearly 200 trade and industry associations, with an indirect membership of about two lakh, FKCCI said her leadership arrives at a time when Karnataka contributes about 8–9 per cent of India’s GDP and is home to over 400 Fortune 500 companies.

Reddy is expected to prioritise policy advocacy for MSMEs, strengthen start-up and industry linkages, promote skill development in emerging technologies such as AI and robotics, and advance sustainability and applied technologies in agri-tech.

“Her leadership is not just symbolic but represents a progressive shift towards inclusivity in trade chambers, reflecting the evolving mindset of India’s business community,” FKCCI said. PTI AMP SSK