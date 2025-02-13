Uma Thomas MLA discharged after 46 days of treatment following stadium fall

Kochi, Feb 13 (PTI) Congress MLA Uma Thomas, who sustained injuries after falling from a 15-foot-high VIP gallery at a stadium here on December 29 last year, was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

The Thrikkakara legislator has left the hospital after 46 days of treatment, hospital sources said.

Her health condition is stable, though she will continue physiotherapy at home, they added.

Speaking to the media after her discharge, Thomas expressed her gratitude to all for the care and love shown towards her during the difficult times.

"To the doctors, nurses, and support staff who cared for me, to my colleagues, friends, and family who stood by me with prayers and love, and to all who shared their experiences—I extend my heartfelt thanks," Thomas said.

Ernakulam District Collector NSK Umesh and DCC president Mohammed Shiyas were present at the hospital.

Following her discharge, she will temporarily stay at a rented house on Pipeline Road here before moving back to her residence once renovation work is completed, party sources said.

During her hospitalisation, Thomas participated in a public event online.

The MLA, wife of late Congress leader P T Thomas, sustained serious injuries to her head and internal organs after falling from the VIP gallery of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium during the inaugural function of the dance event 'Mridanga Naadam'.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders had visited her during her recovery.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, she wrote: "As per doctors' advice, I need a few more weeks of rest to regain my health. There will also be restrictions on visits for some time. With heartfelt gratitude, I look forward to seeing everyone again!" Uma Thomas succeeded her husband Thomas as Thrikkakkara MLA by winning the bypoll in 2022 following his demise in 2021. PTI ARM ARM KH