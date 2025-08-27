Umar Ansari files bail plea in forged signature case

Prayagraj, Aug 27 (PTI) Umar Ansari, the younger son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has filed an application in the Allahabad High Court requesting it to release him on bail during the pendency of a criminal case registered against him for allegedly using fake documents.

The case was filed against Umar Ansari at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur on the allegations that he had used fake documents and signature of his mother Afsha Ansari to get the property released in his favour that was seized under the Gangster Act.

Recently, the police arrested Ansari from Lucknow in connection with this case and sent him to jail.

After his bail plea was rejected by the lower court, he has filed the application before the high court. PTI CORR RAJ RT RT