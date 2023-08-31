Umashree, Seetharam and Sudham Das take oath as MLCs in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (PTI) Former ministers Umashree and M R Seetharam, along with ex-Indian Revenue Service officer H P Sudham Das took oath as members of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil were among those present on the occasion.

The three new nominated members of the Upper House filled in vacancies created due to the retirement of Mohan Kumar Kondajji, P R Ramesh, and C M Lingappa, after the completion of their tenure.

According to government sources, Seetharam was nominated under the educationist quota, Umashree for her contribution as an actor, and Das for social work.

Umashree had missed out on a Congress ticket to contest the Assembly elections from Terdal in Bagalkot district. Seetharam's son M S Raksha Ramaiah is the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) General Secretary.

Sudham Das, a former Enforcement Directorate official, had joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls. PTI RS HDA